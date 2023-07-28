Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
SAVOY — When it came time to consider a recipient for this year’s winner of the Dave Benton Crime Fighter of the Year award, committee members didn’t have too much of a challenge.
“We usually have meetings to discuss the nomination,” said Gary Spear, a board member of Champaign County Crime Stoppers. “This time we got it done over the phone.”
Spear and fellow board members Mike Hagan, Barbara Payne and Kris Fitzpatrick were all in agreement: The Rev. Willie Comer was the right choice.
Comer was recognized especially for his work in Champaign middle schools with the “Lunch Crew” program, in which volunteers bring lunch to kids and talk with them about what’s going on in their community and personal lives.
Comer said that any time a shooting happens, that becomes a topic of discussion around the lunch tables because the kids often know people involved.
“We want to get ahead of the trauma, the drama, the retaliation, so that all of that can come to an end before it gets started,” Comer said.
With some of the first kids included in that program now graduating high school, the Urbana school district has reached out to see if Comer will bring the same thing to their schools.
“They wouldn’t want him in the school system if they weren’t able to see what’s happening,” Spear said. “This is a very important way for them to deal with all these children that need somebody like Willie Comer in their lives.”
He also runs a Midnight Basketball program to give kids something to do at night.
It isn’t just about playing the game, though.
Just like during Lunch Crew, Comer uses the event as an opportunity to offer support to the young people involved.
“Just last week, I challenged them to ‘go get it’ and live their lives with excellence,” Comer said. “God has given everyone a purpose and you need to go out and find yours.”
The committee highlighted how longstanding Comer’s commitment to these programs has been, saying they wanted to recognize someone who would still be active in the community going forward.
“It’s the staying power — I mean, you see some people start a program and then brush it off and they’re off to something else. He’s in it for the long haul,” Fitzpatrick said.
Verdell Jones III, last year’s Dave Benton award recipient, spoke at the annual Champaign County Crime Stoppers luncheon and meeting on Thursday before this year’s awards were handed out.
The committee members praised him highly as well; Spear said that last year, the choice came down to Jones and Comer, so the committee was happy to get a second chance to recognize Comer.
“Him and Willie are just two fantastic people in this community,” Fitzpatrick said.
The committee members were not personally familiar with Comer, though they were all aware of his work.
In fact, Spear met Comer for the first time when he was telling him that he had been chosen to receive the award.
“I found him at the Salvation Army on the blacktop in the blistering heat with a bunch of kids from his camp driving remote control cars,” Spear said.
Comer had told him that he had 25 minutes to meet as long as Spear could swing by.
“It just showed the way he is,” Spear said. “All day long, he’s busy with kids. He has the camps, the basketball and the lunch stuff, just one after another.”
Why does Comer do it?
To bring them hope.
“When they look at their situations and see hopelessness, that’s a problem to me,” Comer said. “I want to give them hope, but I want them to know that they’re not going to find it in themselves or in their friends, but in Jesus Christ.”