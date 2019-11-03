NICHOLAS KRISTOF
Chicago-born New York Times op-ed columnist, two-time Pulitzer Prize winner
“The damage is enormous. It’s particularly important because it’s not just the news media that are under assault but all the ‘umpires’ in the world of politics and government. These include the courts, law enforcement, intelligence community, academics and public intellectuals. There’s a general attack on the institutions and norms that are the guardrails of democracy.
“It’s of course true that news organizations, courts and all these institutions regularly get it wrong, and it’s always fair to criticize them. We in the media have to avoid being defensive.
“But what’s under way now isn’t a critique, but a delegitimization of the news media. It’s an attempt to run politics without umpires, and in that case we’ll all be losers.”
GERALDO RIVERA
Fox News contributor
“I don’t think the fake news narrative has a substantial impact on the news business.
“Folks traditionally gravitated to the news anchor or outlet they trusted. Nowadays, they seek out the outlet they agree with. I know plenty who just watch MSNBC or Fox all day long.
“Reporters are way too sensitive, much better at dishing it out than taking criticism. Bottom line: Much of the anguished concern expressed about Trump and his attacks on the media is overwrought and exaggerated.
“Sticks and stones ...”
KEN PAULSON
1978 UI law grad, former USA Today editor now director of the Free Speech Center at Middle Tennessee State
“It’s baffling to me that so many Americans seem to buy into the ‘fake news’ allegations. News coverage is overwhelmingly produced by professionals with strong ethics codes.
“Bogus stories designed to mislead and manipulate are lies, hoaxes and frauds. They’re not any sort of ‘news.’ They have nothing to do with journalism.
“Yet America’s news media have been all too willing to legitimize the label ‘fake news,’ a phrase weaponized by politicians who find it handier to use than actually defending their actions.
“It’s the same linguistic trap journalists fall into when they use ‘the media’ as a singular, as though America’s news organizations are part of a monolith, indistinguishable from any other entity that provides content, truthful or not.
“While I don’t believe a label like ‘fake news’ in itself undermines trust in news media, it does accelerate a troubling trend in which a vigilant free press is seen as an adversary rather than a watchdog.”
DOROTHY TUCKER
National Association of Black Journalists president, Chicago WBBM-TV reporter
“Historically, journalists have operated by a code of ethics. One of the chief guidelines of that code is ’seek the truth and report it.’
“To be accused of publishing fake news is hurtful to our profession and causes the public to distrust us.
“Yes, there have been instances where inaccurate news has been reported and that must be corrected, but many times news is being produced after editors and fact checkers have verified the work — and it is important to not let real journalism be overshadowed by attempts to dilute the important role the media plays in our society.
“We are dedicated truth seekers and we will not be deterred.”
JENNIFER LOVEN
Past president of White House Correspondents’ Association while reporting for AP
“It’s a bumper sticker that makes it easy for anyone to ignore news they find uncomfortable.
“It’s a permission slip for those around the world who wish to suppress a free press in their countries.
“It’s an inspiration to those who might think about doing actual harm to reporters and in newsrooms.
“It’s an easy label to undermine an entire important institution.
“So the question isn’t whether it’s damaging. It’s clear that it is. The question is: What should be done?
“I believe the answer is what we were all taught as young journalists: reporters keeping themselves out of the story as much as can be possibly achieved and focusing full bore on the decisions, policies, actions, plans and leadership of those they cover.
“And telling it all as straight as can possibly be done.”
LARRY INGRASSIA
1974 UI grad, recently retired Los Angeles Times managing editor
“Distrust in the media didn’t begin with President Trump, but his constant refrains of ‘fake news’ and — even worse — ‘enemy of the people’ are deeply troubling. The constant and self-serving attacks poison public discourse and make many people cynical about the news.
“Having said that, I do think the president’s tirades mostly reinforce these views mostly among his supporters, and those inclined to be skeptical, rather than the broader population.”
BEN FELLER
AP’s former chief White House correspondent
“The White House’s campaign to undermine all credible journalism as ‘fake news’ says plenty about this White House.
“But the degree to which it speaks to the public’s trust in the media is — as always — up to the voters.
“Our whole system is built on a faith in their willingness to discern the difference between accurate, critical news coverage and petty labels about that coverage.”
ARI FLEISCHER
George W. Bush’s White House press secretary
“During one of the GOP presidential primary debates in either late 2015 or early 2016, Senator Marco Rubio said the media was Hillary Clinton’s base.
“The press’ credibility problem with Republicans and most independents existed prior to Donald Trump’s presidency and it will endure long after Trump is gone.
“Simply put, the press’ liberal bias in an age of social media has gotten the better of them.
“They have lost the trust of roughly half the American people. Recent Gallup and Pew polls show that roughly half the American people have lost faith that the press will tell the news fully, fairly and in context.
“This is a problem that will not go away anytime soon.”
JEFF GOTTFRIED
Pew senior researcher co-authored recent report on this very topic
“We have asked Americans whether they thought that the issue of made-up news and information has an impact on various aspects of our democratic system.
“We found that about seven in 10 Americans say that the issue of misinformation has had a big impact on Americans’ trust in our government institutions.
“Relatedly, when it comes to who the public blames for the creation of made-up news, 57 percent of U.S. adults say that politicians and their staffs create a lot of made-up news, and a similar portion — 53 percent — say the same of activist groups.
“Fewer — 36 percent — say that journalists create a lot of made-up news, though Republicans are far more likely to say journalists create it than are Democrats.”
GARY PRUITT
President/CEO, The Associated Press
“It was famously said that you are entitled to your own opinions but you are not entitled to your own facts.
“The second President of the United States, John Adams, said, ‘Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passions, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.’
“He was right. The resilience of facts makes me optimistic that ultimately the truth will prevail.
“Journalists should not be intimidated by ‘fake news’ claims, but nor should they be provoked into taking sides. Instead, they should rely on their greatest strength: the power of objective, fact-based reporting.
“The highest calling of journalism, needed today more than ever, is to advance the truth by unleashing the power of facts.”