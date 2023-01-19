Coming to campus: NBC's Kornacki, ACLU's first Black president, provost finalists, Alice Cooper
Back on campus for the first time since the pandemic struck: the four-week, free-of-charge, biannual UI Community Police Academy, held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays in February and covering topics that include fingerprints and DNA, the bomb squad and K9 unit, sexual-assault investigations, officer-involved shootings and more. Registration opened this week on the UI Police Department’s website. Here’s a look at what else is making news on and off campus.
ACADEMIC AFFAIRS
First up in a four-part series of public presentations from vice chancellor for academic affairs/provost finalists: FOUAD ABD-EL-KHALICK , education dean at North Carolina-Chapel Hill, at 4 p.m. Monday at the Levis Faculty Center. It will be a familiar setting for the Lebanon native, who spent 16 years working on the UI campus (2000-16) — as head of the Department of Curriculum & Instruction, associate education dean and Grayce Wicall Gauthier Professor of Education. Also in the running for Andreas Cangellaris‘ former job: Chimay Anumba (Florida) on Jan. 30, John Coleman (Minnesota) on Feb. 2 and Carol Fierke (Brandeis) on Feb. 13.
ANTHROPOLOGY
Among the 70 fellows selected to divvy up $3.9 million in funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities: UI anthropology Professor ERIN RIGGS, who will get $30,000 to put toward “An Archaeology of Refugee Resettlement.” The book will examine “the urban resettlement and homemaking of Partition refugees in Delhi, India, from 1947 to the present.” Riggs is the second UI faculty member in as many years to receive a five-figure NEH fellowship: African American Studies’ Bobby J. Smith II is on research leave in 2022-23 while working on “Food Power Politics: Race, Civil Rights, and Food Access in the Mississippi Delta.”
BAR SCENE
Mark your calendars for Feb. 11, drinking Illini. That’s the night KAMS — which has been serving cold ones since the year Prohibition ended — will celebrate its 90th anniversary, coinciding with the lone remaining Saturday men’s basketball home game (1 p.m. vs. Rutgers). Among the past regulars: future Illinois Supreme Court Justice Rita Garman, who met husband Gill there for “10 o’clock class,” as they called it: “Frankly, we did not notice the smell of stale beer or the stickiness of the floor. We loved the white ironstone mugs that the coffee was served in. Of course, we mostly loved the company," Garman told us in our UI at 150 & Beyond project.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
They don’t come any more orange and blue than the newly appointed 10th secretary of the board of trustees — three-degree UI grad, 22-year UI research scientist and Illini dad JEFFREY STEIN. An associate director at the Prairie Research Institute and assistant research scientist at the Illinois Natural History Survey, the 52-year-old Stein will begin his new duties Monday in a designate capacity, working alongside the retiring Greg Knott to ensure a smooth transition. President Tim Killeen said Stein’s “decades of service to the university system and dedication to the shared mission of our three universities make him an ideal board secretary,”
BUSINESS
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Champaign for father of four and Gies College of Business accountancy Professor JESSEN HOBSON, who died unexpectedly Jan. 9 at 49. A two-degree BYU grad, the director of the UI’s Deloitte Foundation Center for Business Analytics was “everything you could ask for in a professor — a tireless researcher who cared deeply about our students, and a colleague who was a joy to work with every day,” Dean Jeff Brown wrote. “He was always coming up with new ideas and better ways to reach our learners and support his colleagues’ research.”
FEDERAL FUNDING
While studying political science and history as an undergrad, NIKKI BUDZINSKI (BA ’91, above) got a first-hand look at the research capabilities at her alma mater. Now, she gets to help fund them. Not two weeks into her first term as the new U.S. House representative for the 13th Congressional District, Budzinski, D-Springfield, announced more than $370,000 in UI funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to “study possible treatments for cancer and infectious disease.” The money will go toward research on the synthesis of small bioactive molecules, which could be used to create new chemotherapeutics.
LAW
Booked to deliver the David C. Baum Lecture on Civil Liberties and Civil Rights on Feb. 1: DEBORAH ARCHER, who in 2021 became the first Black president of the 102-year-old American Civil Liberties Union. Other highlights from her CV: past chair of the New York City Civilian Complaint Review Board, the nation’s oldest and largest police oversight agency, and current co-faculty director of the Center on Race, Inequality and the Law at the NYU School of Law. The lecture she’ll deliver is named after a former UI professor “whose unrelenting intellectual vigor and moral commitment made his presence in the world of law invaluable.”
LIBERAL ARTS & SCIENCES
Seven behind-the-scenes College of LAS stars will be honored in a March ceremony, including a trio from the MATHEMATICS DEPARTMENT. Brenden Carollo (Spanish & Portuguese), Amber Holmes (math) and Firmino Pinto (psychology) will receive the LAS Academic Professional Award, which comes with a $1,000 prize and $1,000 salary increment. Ann Byers (math), Matthew Cohn (geography, geographic information science) and Brenda Reinhold (psychology) will be presented with the LAS Staff Award, worth $2,000. Jennifer McNeilly (math) will be given the Paula Adametz Hays Award and $2,000 for her “superior contributions.”
MEDIA
You may have seen him working his “big board” on election night 2020, in his role as national political correspondent for NBC News and MSNBC, or from any of the spinoffs that have come about since — breaking down NFL playoff scenarios on “Football Night in America,” even joining the network’s coverage team at the Kentucky Derby. He’s STEVE KORNACKI, and he’s coming to campus Tuesday for a free-to-the-public Q&A on politics and sports from 4 to 5 p.m. at Spurlock Museum’s Knight Auditorium. Leading the Q&A: Colleen King, director of the UI’s new Richard and Leslie Frank Center for Leadership and Innovation in Media.
RESEARCH
How to collect DNA from elephants without disturbing the animals or putting one’s own safety at risk? A study published in “Frontiers in Genetics” by UI postdoctoral researcher ALIDA de FLAMINGH and animal sciences Professor ALFRED ROCA revealed the answer, which involves using postcard-sized data-collection cards that have been treated to prevent samples of dung from degrading. “Elephant fecal samples have been used for decades to study” genetics, Roca said, but the way it’s been done is less than ideal. “The collections are bulky, they’re hard to ship and they have to be refrigerated, making the whole process very costly.”
STATE FARM CENTER
Three months after celebrating his 75th birthday — likely in a manner a whole lot different than other grandpas — the godfather of shock rock will play State Farm Center. It won’t be ALICE COOPER‘s first trip to town — his “Dirty Diamonds” tour played the Virginia Theatre in 2006 — but it’s his first since his 2010 induction to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Tickets to the May 9 show — priced from $49 to $125, before fees — go on sale at 10 a.m. today. With just 11 men’s and women’s home basketball games left, the arena’s concert season is upon us — Old Dominion tonight, Journey on March 20, Cody Johnson on March 25.
STATISTICS
And the winner of the Department of Statistics’ Award for Excellence in Instruction is ... a tie. KARLE FLANAGAN and ALEX STEPANOV were selected to share the inaugural honor, which will be presented in April. Nominators described Flanagan’s lectures as “electric,” “clear” and “supportive,” adding that she brings “an incredible enthusiasm and willingness to engage with every student, which is motivating,” the department announced. Stepanov was lauded for his ”interactive teaching style” that “applies the concepts to real-life examples,” helping to explain concepts in a way that “stays with you for a very long time.”