CHAMPAIGN — Community members weren’t surprised at how many people showed up Monday to clean up the damage left at stores in north Champaign.
A diverse crowd of nearly 100 gathered at the former Za’s across from Market Place Mall before moving on to Target, Meijer and other stores on North Prospect Avenue.
“We have a great community,” said Urbana High basketball coach Verdell Jones Jr.. “With all of its flaws and everything, it’s a great community.”
“What we’re trying to do is show love in our community,” said Champaign City Council member Clarissa Nickerson Fourman.
“People showing up like this shows me that we are still those people who just want to make change. We’re going to hit all the businesses and try to help clean up.”
After Sunday’s looting, several stores around North Prospect were boarded up with graffiti sprayed on walls. Street entrances to the mall remained blocked off Monday.
The cleanup was organized by Kevin Cobb, cousin of Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb.
In the Za’s parking lot, organizers provided garbage bags and other cleaning supplies, bottled water, pizza and coffee.
The volunteers gathered around 10 a.m., and after about an hour of prayers and speeches, they headed out.
Copper Creek Church Pastor Scott Keeble apologized for “any way that I have contributed to or been a part of systems that have resulted in the trauma and hurt that I think was at the heart of all of the ugliness yesterday.”
Cobb urged the community to “focus on the positive.”
“The looters are going to loot. There’s nothing we can do about that. It’s happening everywhere,” he said.
The Rev. Joseph Wilson prayed with officers Monday morning at the Champaign County Courthouse, cleaned up later in the morning near the mall and planned to join the large protest at the courthouse mid-afternoon.
“With the trials and tribulations that happened yesterday, with rioting and the looting, I wanted to show that we can actually overcome this thing with peace and love,” Wilson said.