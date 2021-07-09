RANTOUL - Police are lauding citizens for sharing information that led to the arrest Friday of an Urbana man in connection with a Fourth of July shooting in Rantoul that injured five, including two children.
Teigan J. Hunt, 18, who listed an address in the 1800 block of South Cottage Grove, was charged Thursday with aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony, in connection with shootings that happened in the 400 block of South Maplewood Drive.
He’s being held in lieu of $1 million bond and is expected to be formally arraigned Monday.
Police continue to look for a second suspect, a 16-year-old male also wanted for aggravated battery with a firearm.
About 8:15 p.m. on July 4, Rantoul police found a 15-year-old girl and a 7-year-old girl who had been shot in the lower extremities. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Three other men, two who are 25 and one who is 41, sustained grazing wounds but refused to be taken to the hospital or give police any information.
However, multiple witnesses came forward to help police, who used their statements to corroborate information obtained by detectives. Police also had data obtained from recently installed license plate readers around town that helped them quickly identify the suspect vehicle, which had been seen at multiple locations in Rantoul throughout the day July 4.
Police used their information to obtain a search warrant for the black sport utility vehicle used in the shootings as well as the apartment of Hunt.
Rantoul police were assisted by Urbana police and the state’s attorney’s office.