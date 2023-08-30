URBANA — As the mother of a teenager lost to senseless gun violence, Charika Warren wants change — as the Urbana billboard she’s rented for months says.
“I want to bring awareness to gun violence to the youth,” she said, “and also encourage parents of young adults to get involved to promote change and save our children.”
Her son, Urbana High School student Montrell Emery Jr., was fatally shot on March 15. His death is among six connected to gun violence this year in Champaign-Urbana.
At 16, Montrell is the youngest victim.
He was “the light that touched many lives. He was always caring and willing to help others,” Warren said. “He had a beautiful smile that could light up any room.”
To memorialize him, and promote peace in the community, Warren has helped organize a community peace walk set for Saturday.
It will begin at 11 a.m. on the corner of East Main and North Vine — beneath the billboard showing Montrell’s smile and the slogan, “Together, we can fight gun violence.”
Warren said Montrell wanted to become a basketball player and was involved in outreach programs designed to keep kids on a “positive path.”
“He was determined to make his mother proud,” she said. “He loved his family. I admired Montrell for always being this brave kid that loved life.”
Two 14-year-olds have been arrested in connection with his death.
Charges have been filed against one for three counts of first-degree murder and the other for two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.
“Although he faced many challenges in our society, he never gave up,” Warren said. “He was determined to overcome any obstacles by facing his opposition through perseverance.”
The community walk is being sponsored by the local grief support group “A Cry for You,” led by Yvonne Miller and Seon Williams.
It’s also being held in partnership with Wear Orange, a national organization dedicated to ending gun violence.
“The walk will show unity and togetherness in our pursuit to fight gun violence in our community,” Warren said.