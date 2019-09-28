URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he touched a teen-age female at a mall last March has been sentenced to a year of conditional discharge and 143 days in the county jail.
Michael T. Anderson, 33, whose last known address was in the 4800 block of West Windsor Road, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery on Friday as a jury appeared headed for a deadlock in his trial on that charge and another alleging criminal sexual abuse.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said the charges stemmed from a March 25 incident at Lincoln Square in Urbana.
About 7 p.m. that day, a 17-year-old was leaving a counseling session at the Rape Advocacy, Counseling & Education Services facility when a man she identified as Anderson approached her and asked for her phone number.
Larson said the teen testified that she was trying to be polite while separating herself from him to go to the parking lot where her mother was waiting in a car.
She testified he handed her his phone number, hugged her, then grabbed her hand and put it on his genitals over his clothing.
Larson said there was a poor-quality surveillance video that showed Anderson and the teen interacting but did not clearly depict the hand on the genitals. Anderson’s attorney, Dan Jackson, argued there was no proof that happened other than the teen’s word against Anderson, who denied physical contact.
Larson said the jury had asked to have the video replayed during their almost six hours of deliberation and told Judge Roger Webber they were deadlocked.
Rather than retry the case, Larson said he and Jackson agreed to resolve it with Anderson pleading guilty to aggravated battery for contact with the teen in a public place and dismissing the sex abuse charge.
Anderson had already served 143 days in jail.
Larson said Anderson had prior convictions for burglary, theft, aggravated unlawful use of weapon and domestic battery.