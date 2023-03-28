DANVILLE — Interstate 74 between will be under major construction never Danville starting Monday, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced.
The $63.5 million project will be done between U.S. 150 west of Danville and the Vermilion River, with construction projected to run through November 2024.
Work will include pavement and shoulder replacement, resurfacing, pavement patching, drainage improvements, guardrails, lighting upgrades, and collateral work.
IDOT is warning drivers to expert delays and intermittent lane and ramp closures throughout the duration of the work.