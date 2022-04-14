THOMASBORO — Work could start within the next month on a nearly $1.8 million construction project at Thomasboro Grade School that will involve the creation of a new front entrance, remodeling of the principal’s office and construction of a multipurpose building.
Superintendent Bonnie McArthur said the district will use bonds to pay for $1.2 million of the total, using future 1 percent sales tax money. Those bonds will be abated, meaning there will be no increase in property tax bills for Thomasboro.
The remainder of the cost will be paid from a $50,000 matching maintenance grant; about $606,000 in capital projects money generated from past 1 percent sales tax money received; and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.
“We will begin here in May to remodel the front entrance to the building, which includes some remodeling to the main office as well,” McArthur said.
“Right now our front entrance, once you’re buzzed in, you can go anywhere in the building.”
The new front entrance will have two sets of doors. People who enter the first set of doors will have access to a window that connects to the front office.
“Most of the things can be taken care of through that window, and (visitors) never have to go past the second set of doors into the building,” McArthur said. “It provides an extra set of security to the students and staff.”
Work on the principal’s office will involve the addition of new walls, flooring and entrance. A conference room will also be built — something the school has never had.
The remainder of the work takes place on the west side of the building, including a larger entrance to the gym on the southwest side of the school plus a hallway addition.
An all-purpose area will also be added, part of which will be used for equipment storage, and the remainder for a student activity area.
“The multipurpose area creates more space for us,” McArthur said.
“Our gym seconds as our lunch room, our P.E. area and recess area all in one place. This gives us an extra space for the many months we spend indoors like today when there’s rain.”
A two-car garage-sized building that had been used for equipment storage is in poor condition, necessitating the storage of equipment wherever available inside the school.
Project manager is Veregy of Champaign.