PAXTON — Before the wrecking ball takes down a third old area elementary building in less than a year, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district will hold an everything-must-go sale.
Beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, local auctioneer Brad Strebeck will take bids from the public on a range of items inside 94-year-old Eastlawn School — from industrial food equipment to desks, tables, chairs, lockers, book shelves, antique doors, old trophies, band equipment, sports equipment, theater seats and antique classroom maps.
In addition to the lengthy list of items to be auctioned inside the school, the district will also accept bids Saturday for a 2011 Dodge van, a 2000 GMC truck and a 10-by-12-foot storage shed, Superintendent Cliff McClure said.
Plans are for Eastlawn to be demolished this fall, just as Champaign’s Dr. Howard Elementary (est. 1894) was in September and Monticello’s Old Washington (1894) was Tuesday.
From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, the eve of the auction, the public will have an opportunity to visit the school at 341 E. Center St. to preview the many items to be sold.
Buyers will have two hours after the auction is over to start removing items they purchase. After that, they’ll be given two weeks — anything left in the building after 2:30 p.m. July 26 will be disposed of and no longer available for removal by the public.
One person who doesn’t plan to attend the auction is Paxton resident Jolen Anya Minetz, who has been working with nonprofit groups to save PBL Eastlawn from the wrecking ball.
“Even if I wasn’t so involved in trying to save the building, I would have a hard time attending the auction,” Minetz said. “On the one hand, it would be great to have a memento from the school where my grandmother was part of the first graduating class, but on the other hand, I don’t think I could stomach watching the guts torn out of such a beautiful and historically significant building and getting sold to the highest bidder.
“It just doesn’t feel right; the building should be left intact so that future generations can enjoy and appreciate it.”