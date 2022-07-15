Contract comparison: How new Illini women's basketball coach's deal stacks up in Big Ten
Brad Underwood money, it’s not. But the six-year contract that convinced Shauna Green to leave a women’s basketball program at the top of the Atlantic 10 Conference (Dayton, recipient of four NCAA tournament invites in her six seasons) for one at the bottom of the Big Ten Conference (Illinois, which last danced three U.S. presidents ago) was the richest ever awarded to a coach of a UI women’s sports program.
It also put Green, with a Year 1 compensation package of $800,000, in the upper half of the Big Ten salary charts in 2022-23. By the time the deal’s up, in 2027-28, it will pay her $990,000 annually — and that’s without hitting any performance incentives.
For comparison’s sake, The News-Gazette obtained contracts for 11 of Green’s Big Ten peers, via open records requests. Here’s how her pay stacks up against every head coach in the conference other than two — Northwestern’s Joe McKeown and Penn State’s Carolyn Kieger — whose employers aren’t required by law to divulge employee salaries (so they don’t).
1. BRENDA FRESE, Maryland: $1,700,000
A two-time AP national coach of the year, four-time Big Ten coach of the year and 2006 NCAA champ, Frese is paid like it. Among the perks of her package: Maryland gives Frese $1,440 a year to put toward her cell phone bill and $10,800 to lease a car for personal use.
2. KEVIN McGUFF, Ohio State: $1,050,000
A third Sweet 16 trip in five seasons earned the 10th-year coach a new, four-year deal this offseason. He’s the newest member of women’s hoops’ $1-million-plus-a-year club, one led by UConn’s Geno Auriemma and South Carolina’s Dawn Staley (both $2.9 million).
3. LISA BLUDER, Iowa: $976,394
That figure includes a $200,000 longevity bonus, which kicked in this spring. Assuming Bluder remains Iowa’s coach, other pay bumps will follow on June 30 of the next three years, with $200,000 in 2023 and $225,000 in 2024 and ’25 tacked onto her $776,394 base salary.
4. KIM BARNES ARICO, Michigan: $870,000
The only coach in program history with eight straight 20-win seasons has padded her pay by hitting a number of incentives. Among them: twice being named Big Ten coach of the year ($20,000 bonus) and reaching the Elite Eight of this year’s NCAA tournament ($30,000).
5. TERI MOREN, Indiana: $825,000
IU’s apparel deal with Adidas includes $10,000 worth of free gear a year from the shoe company. Other perks in Moren’s contract: use of a courtesy car, two football and men’s basketball season tickets and unlimited family use of the IU golf course and driving range.
6. SHAUNA GREEN, Illinois: $800,000
Among the other “significant terms and conditions” of Green’s six-year deal: 90 percent of net profits from women’s basketball camps, reimbursement of moving expenses, the use of two courtesy vehicles (or equivalent stipends) and a country club membership.
7. COQUESE WASHINGTON, Rutgers: $725,000
Had Rutgers Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer not retired this spring, she was due to make $1,050,000 (plus incentives) during the 2022-23 academic year. Her successor — just the third head coach in program history — signed a six-year deal worth a guaranteed $4,625,000.
8. MARISA MOSELEY, Wisconsin: $650,000
After just one 8-21 season, her five-year deal was extended by a year in April. Badger basketball is in a rut of its own — 11 straight losing seasons — and brought in the former Boston U coach after letting Jonathan Tsipis go with four years left on a five-year contract.
9. AMY WILLIAMS, Nebraska: $626,750
After steering her alma mater to the NCAA tournament in Year 2 and being named 2018’s Big Ten coach of the year, Williams got a 9 percent salary bump. Should Nebraska ever be crowned Big Ten champ (regular season or tournament), she’ll make an extra 15 percent.
10. SUZY MERCHANT, Michigan State: $587,654.35
Despite ranking in the top dozen all-time in Big Ten winning percentage, she’s no higher than 10th on the conference’s compensation charts. But her contract is packed with performance incentives, including $25,000 for making the NCAAs, which her teams have done 10 times in 15 tries.
11. KATIE GEARLDS Purdue: $549,999
The job of leading the women’s basketball program in West Lafayette, Ind., per the terms of Gearlds’ contract, is 35 percent coaching, 35 percent recruiting, 15 percent academic support, 5 percent strength and conditioning/wellness, 5 percent supervision and 5 percent “other.”
12. LINDSAY WHALEN, Minnesota: $547,391
The most accomplished ex-player on this list — two Olympic gold medals, four WNBA titles, 2022 inductee into the Naismith Hall of Fame — had her contract extended by a year in March. It’s been a rough first four seasons for the ex-Gopher great (28-44 in Big Ten play).