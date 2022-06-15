URBANA — A 31-year-old Champaign man convicted of sexually molesting a child several years ago has been sentenced to 60 years in prison.
Francisco Domingo Castaneda, 31, who last lived in Shadowwood Mobile Home Park, will have to serve 51 years behind bars from the sex acts he committed in 2009 on a girl who was 9.
Now an adult, that victim came forward with another to the Champaign County Sheriff's Office in 2020.
A jury convicted him in April of two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child for which Judge Randy Rosenbaum sentenced him Wednesday to 30 years on each.
Because they were separate sex acts, Domingo Castaneda has to serve the sentences consecutively.
Rosenbaum gave him credit for just over 21 months he’s already served in the county jail.
The same jury that convicted him was unable to reach a verdict on another count involving a second female victim around 2009.
In the wake of the lengthy sentence, Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink dismissed a second criminal case against Domingo Castaneda in which he was charged with criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse and involuntary servitude for allegedly having sex with a third teenage girl in 2020, and forcing her to work.
Alferink had sought 100 years behind bars for Domingo Castaneda, calling it the highest number of years she’s ever recommended for a defendant in her 21 years as a prosecutor.
She also said he had the largest number of alleged victims of one predator she had ever seen — five.
“I understand we have murderers who get less but none of them have the extensive criminal history that he does,” she argued.
Alferink said in the two criminal cases with which Domingo Castaneda was charged in September 2020, there were allegations of sexual assault on four different young girls. He was being sentenced for conduct with one.
In an attempt to enhance Domingo Castaneda’s sentence, Alferink had presented Rosenbaum with testimony from three area police officers and another young woman about alleged criminal conduct by him other than that with which he had been charged.
The information included that he allegedly committed criminal trespass in 2005, burglary in 2010, kidnapped his ex-girlfriend’s two small children from an Urbana restaurant in July 2016, that he allegedly had forced sex with two teen girls around 2009 and threatened to harm them if they told anyone, that he used multiple alias names and dates of birth, and that he broke a nephew’s car window with a beer bottle while intoxicated and stole the nephew’s phone in 2020.
There was also testimony that he was often intoxicated during encounters with victims and police.
Domingo Castaneda’s attorney, Ruth Wyman of Urbana, reminded the judge that although he heard a lot of information about her client’s conduct and interactions with police, much of that never resulted in criminal charges.
She said that he came from Guatemala to escape violence and to work in the U.S. She argued he was sending money back to that country to support relatives and that he needed help for a drinking problem. She recommended the minimum sentence of six years on each count.
When it was his turn to speak, a translator read a letter Domingo Castaneda wrote in which he denied having sex with any of the girls but asked for a low sentence to be able to get out so he could help his family in Guatemala.
Rosenbaum said Domingo Castaneda, by refusing to accept responsibility, and lying about the number of children he had was “minimizing.”
The judge called him a “significant risk to the community” and said it was likely that Domingo Castaneda had an alcohol problem that contributed to his conduct.
“He is asking for mercy from me but he gave no mercy to his victims,” said Rosenbaum, reminding those present that it was not him, but the Legislature, that set the sentencing range at six to 60 years on each count.