URBANA — A Champaign man on parole in a robbery case has been charged with weapons offenses following his arrest early Sunday.
A Champaign police report said Nathan D. Cobbs, 32, who listed an address in the 500 block of Nathaniel Burch Drive, was in a car stopped at Park and Wright streets for not having a front license plate just before 1 a.m.
Police could see an open bottle of liquor in the car and Cobbs in the backseat. A search of the vehicle turned up a bag pushed under the back seat from the rear. The bag had a loaded handgun in it.
Cobbs was charged Monday with being an armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony carrying penalties ranging from six to 30 years in prison, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon on parole, a less serious offense.
Court records show he is on parole for a 2016 aggravated robbery conviction and has other convictions for obstructing justice, aggravated battery, burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving under revocation.
A judge set his bond Sunday at $250,000 and told him to return to court Aug. 24.