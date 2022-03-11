URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he possessed a gun last month when he’s not allowed to have one has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Trevon T. Howard, 22, who listed an address in the 2700 block of Daniel Street, was given credit on his sentence for 13 days served.
He pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, admitting that on Feb. 27, he had a loaded gun in a car that Champaign police stopped on Alberta Parkway for allegedly having a suspended registration.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah dismissed a second, more serious count of armed violence in return for Howard’s plea. Howard agreed to forfeit the gun to Champaign police.
Court records show Howard had a previous adult conviction for aggravated robbery and two juvenile adjudications for retail theft and aggravated battery.