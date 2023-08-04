URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted having a gun he was not supposed to have has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
In return for Marcell Drake’s guilty plea last week to unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum agreed to dismiss other charges alleging Drake tried to hire a person to murder his ex-girlfriend and harassed her and in another case struck and tried to strangle her.
Drake, 36, who last lived in the 3700 block of North Cunningham Avenue, admitted to Judge Randy Rosenbaum that on Oct. 25, 2021, he possessed a gun that he was not supposed to have because of previous convictions for residential burglary and burglary.
In that same case, McCallum dismissed charges alleging that Drake was an armed habitual criminal, that he committed aggravated assault by threatening the ex-girlfriend with a gun, and that he obstructed justice by allegedly talking to someone about moving the gun.
Drake was given credit on his sentence for 637 days already served in the county jail.