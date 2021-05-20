URBANA - An Urbana man who admitted he possessed a gun that he was not allowed to have was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison.
David Banks, 53, who last lived in the 1400 block of Lierman Avenue, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
The charge stemmed from his arrest, along with Keonte Fletcher, 24, on Nov. 8, in the 1200 block of East Michigan Avenue in Urbana.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said on that day, Fletcher’s girlfriend called Urbana police to say that he was damaging her car and that he was armed. She also told police that Fletcher had given the gun to Banks to hold.
Police found both men. Banks was holding a 9 mm gun and about an ounce of cannabis, which he told police he was holding for Fletcher.
Fletcher admitted the cannabis was his but denied that the gun was.
With several prior felony convictions that preclude them from possessing weapons, both men were charged as being armed habitual criminals.
That charge was dismissed in return for Banks’ plea to the weapons violation.
Umlah said Banks had prior convictions for residential burglary, burglary, theft and possession of a firearm.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum, who accepted Banks’ plea, allowed him to turn himself in to begin serving his sentence on June 3.
Fletcher’s case remains unresolved.