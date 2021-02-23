URBANA - A Champaign man with a criminal history who admitted having a gun has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Luther Kimes III, 22, whose last known address was in the 400 block of North James Street, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Roger Webber to being an armed habitual criminal.
He admitted that on April 23, 2020, he had a loaded Derringer pistol when Champaign police arrested him at the Microtel Inn, 1615 Rion Drive, in connection with a disturbance they were investigating.
Other charges of armed violence, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of cocaine from that case were dismissed.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson also agreed to dismiss another case where Kimes was accused of robbing a woman of her purse outside the Schnucks, 109 N. Mattis Ave., C, on Dec. 15 and using her credit card, and a second case in which he was charged with residential burglary for allegedly breaking into an apartment in the 200 block of Kenwood Road, Champaign, last April 14, and stealing a puppy and electronics.
Kimes will be required to serve 85 percent of his sentence and was given credit for 192 days served.
He was also ordered to pay restitution of $1,300 to the victim of the purse snatching, whose finger was broken, and $850 to the residential burglary victim.
Larson said Kimes had prior convictions for robbery and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.