URBANA — A Rantoul man convicted of having a gun he was not legally entitled to have has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum sentenced William D. Gray, 38, whose last known address was in the 1300 block of Abram Drive, on Friday for possession of a weapon by a felon.
Gray had pleaded guilty in January to having a 9 mm semiautomatic weapon on him on Nov. 22, 2021, at a time when police were looking to arrest him on an unrelated shooting case.
With a prior felony conviction from Kentucky, Gray is not allowed to possess guns.
To aggravate Gray’s sentence, Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah had Rantoul police detective Matt Bross testify about another incident in which Gray was allegedly involved in shooting at a man in a car on Oct. 18, 2021, near Cheryl and Gleason drives in Rantoul.
Although the intended target wasn’t hit, a 16-year-old girl who was playing the piano in her bedroom was hit by gunfire that penetrated her nearby home.
Bross testified that the man being shot at identified Gray as one of the alleged shooters. After Gray’s arrest Nov. 22, police searched his phone and learned that Gray had texted someone about the October incident, telling that person he had been in a shootout.
In that case, Gray is charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. He is due back in court in April. If he’s convicted of those charges, any sentence he receives would have to be served after the six years.
He was given credit for 460 days already served.