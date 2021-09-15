URBANA - An Urbana man who allegedly had a loaded gun when he should not have has been criminally charged.
An Urbana police report said Tyderrious Hughes Clark, 24, who listed an address in the 2400 block of Prairie Green, was recognized by a patrol officer as someone wanted on an outstanding warrant.
The officer approached him at Prairie Green and after confirming that he was wanted on a warrant, went to arrest him. Hughes Clark told the officer he had a gun in his pocket.
The officer found a loaded Glock pistol with a round in the chamber. Hughes Clark told him he was holding it for his cousin but that person was located and denied ownership.
Hughes Clark admitted he was wanted on a warrant from Mississippi for violating probation in an assault case.
With a prior conviction from Coles County for a narcotics conviction, Hughes Clark is not allowed to possess a weapon.
Judge Jason Bohm set his bond at $250,000 and told him to be back in court for a probable cause hearing on Sept. 28.