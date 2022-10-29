URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly possessed a stolen handgun was arrested late Friday night.
Champaign police arrested Dezmond Jenkins, 33, who listed an address in the 2000 block of West John Street, shortly after 11 p.m.
A police report said officers stopped the car in which Jenkins was a passenger for an alleged traffic violation on Bradley Avenue near Country Fair Drive.
Under the seat where Jenkins had been sitting police found a pistol that had previously been reported stolen. Because Jenkins is a convicted felon, he is not allowed to have a gun.
Judge Roger Webber set bond Saturday for Jenkins, whose prior convictions include aggravated battery, aggravated driving under the influence, violation of an order of protection, domestic battery with a prior, criminal trespass, theft, and possession of cannabis, at $10,000.
He is expected to be formally arraigned Monday for unlawful use of weapons by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm.