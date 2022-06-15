URBANA — Calling Tenesha Jenkins’ last moments on earth “horrific beyond belief,” a Champaign County judge Wednesday sentenced her killer to natural life behind bars.
Acknowledging that all murders are terrible and cause sadness to those left behind, Judge Ben Dyer noted that the Legislature set aside natural life as punishment for those done in a “deliberately and pointlessly cruel” manner.
Antoine Craig, the judge said, deserved that ultimate punishment for torturing Miss Jenkins on Feb. 23, 2020, in her own Dale Drive home in Champaign before he smothered her.
“This was an extraordinary murder — extraordinary in its cruelty,” said Dyer, imposing the maximum sentence in the first murder case over which he has presided since being appointed a circuit judge in June 2020.
Court security officers whisked the shackled Craig back to a holding cell as about 15 supporters of Miss Jenkins sobbed loudly in the courtroom seconds after hearing Dyer dole out the sentence they had begged him to impose.
Craig looked briefly in their direction, something he had not done when he was being tried by a jury in April or pleading last week for a new trial claiming his attorney was ineffective.
The judge recited into the record the “especially vile” actions of Craig toward Miss Jenkins: slapping her, carving her face with shards of glass, stabbing her, lighting her face and hair on fire, then smothering her.
“The destruction you wrought on her body is shocking,” he said, even to experienced attorneys, police and courtroom personnel used to graphic crime scene photos.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson had sought the life sentence for Craig in the wake of a special jury finding after his conviction that the murder was accompanied by “exceptionally brutal or heinous behavior, indicative of wanton cruelty.”
“There is no way to describe the horror that is this crime. Brutal and heinous don’t come close here,” said the veteran prosecutor. “We must guarantee that Antoine Craig can never hurt anyone again. Justice demands life in prison.”
Craig’s attorney, Hallie Bezner, began her sentencing recommendation by offering her sympathies to the friends and family of the 34-year-old victim.
But she reminded the judge that Craig, 39, was the father of two daughters, ages 18 and 19, who were also suffering.
“This has been horrible for his family and he has to live with the guilt of what he put them through,” she said, suggesting a 30-year sentence that would give his daughters hope they might have some relationship with him.
Craig declined his right to make a statement to the judge. But he had to listen to what five others said as they tried to convey the impact of losing their friend and relative.
They described Miss Jenkins as a determined young woman who learned how to drive a semi trailer truck, made jewelry, ran a daycare center in her home, and became a licensed esthetician.
“Losing a child is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to deal with,” said her mom, in a statement read by Miss Jenkins’ best friend.
That friend called Craig “selfish” for taking “someone that uplifted any and everyone around her including you. You were too weak to let her know that you envied her and had a jealous spirit that you couldn’t control.”
Other relatives called Miss Jenkins a “ray of sunshine” whose mere presence lit up any room and the people around her.
“We as family know the spiritual thing to do is allow God to avenge but the flesh in us wants you to suffer the way that we are suffering. We say suffering because no amount of time will heal this wound you’ve inflicted upon us. You couldn’t have known what she meant to us and so many others; had you known there’s no way you would’ve done the horrible things that you did to her.”