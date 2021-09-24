URBANA - A Champaign man with felony convictions who was armed with a pistol has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Judge Roger Webber agreed to let Gregory Paget, 35, remain free until Oct. 25, when he is to turn himself in at the jail to begin his sentence.
Paget pleaded guilty Friday to unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, admitting that on June 30, he had a Glock 9 mm handgun.
A Champaign police report said Paget, who then lived in the 400 block of East Green Street, was in a car leaving an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Kiler Drive in Champaign with two other people and there was a gun in the car.
With prior convictions for delivery of a controlled substance and robbery, he is not allowed to possess a gun.
In exchange for his guilty plea, more serious charges of being an armed habitual criminal and possession of a stolen firearm were dismissed.
Webber ordered Paget to wear a GPS ankle monitor while he’s out.