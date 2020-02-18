Coppola, Farrelly brothers films to headline Ebertfest
CHAMPAIGN — Ebertfest 22 will open with a critically acclaimed drama, close with a comedic classic and feature a special treat for the audience in between.
During interviews with WDWS 1400-AM and The News-Gazette on Tuesday morning, event emcee Chaz Ebert revealed that Francis Ford Coppola’s 1984 film “The Cotton Club” will be shown on opening night on April 15, with the Farrelly brothers’ “There’s Something About Mary” ending the four-day festival on April 18 at the Virginia Theatre.
Scheduled to be in C-U for the closing film: writer/director Peter Farrelly, who at this time last year was coming off Best Film and Best Original Screenplay Oscars for “Green Book.”
The lineup for April’s Ebertfest will also include, by popular demand, an Alfred Hitchcock film. It was the top request among festival goers who filled out an audience survey, Chaz Ebert said.
News-Gazette