MAHOMET — In a process that Fire Chief John Koller said took about two years, the Cornbelt Fire Protection District has added three full-time shift captains.
Prior to the hirings, Koller was the only full-time employee of the fire department, which operates with 41 volunteer firefighters. (There are also three Cornbelt ambulance employees.)
Koller said the change was needed because the Mahomet area has changed.
“I started here in 2015 as the fire chief,” Koller said. “Our community and district is growing by leaps and bounds.
“Since 2015 we’ve seen a 75 percent increase in call volume, which is just a tremendous number.”
The growing demand continues to add more pressure to the firefighters and their family lives, he said. Outside of the calls, the firefighters participate in training — about 500 training hours a month.
There are also a number of non-emergency functions such as pre-planning for fires, public education, Knox Box programs, equipment maintenance and walking through buildings under construction to get an idea of the layout.
About 60 percent of Cornbelt’s calls are medical ones. Arrow Ambulance now staffs two ambulances in Mahomet — one downtown, and the other in the Tin Cup-Prairieview Road area. The fire department also responds to the ambulance calls to provide assistance.
Koller said things have changed over the years with volunteer departments. In days of yore, Cornbelt volunteers primarily worked in or close to Mahomet. However, none of Cornbelt’s volunteers work in the community.
The previous model “doesn’t really exist much any more,” Koller said. “We really looked hard at that model. I really don’t think volunteerism is declining much in our country. It’s that model that’s throwing it off for a little bit.”
As a result, many of those answering calls are firefighters who are available on their days off as well as those who work close enough to respond.
Also providing valuable assistance are area departments that respond via mutual.
“The fire on Tiffany Court a few days ago, there were seven departments on scene,” Koller said.
“I cannot stress enough how hard this entire department worked on this process and made the hiring of the three shift captains possible,” Koller said. “It was truly a family/team effort.”
Koller said hiring the full-time shift captains is meant to provide a more consistent operation.
“When our part-time folks on shift show up, they know what to expect and what to do,” he said.
The new hires will start Sept. 11.
Two of the three full-time hires are already Cornbelt Fire members.
The hirees:
- John Wesley, 38, who has been with the department since 2002. A lifelong resident of Mahomet, Wesley served as a captain with Cornbelt and had been working as a registered nurse with OSF Hospital, Urbana.
- Mitch Rolson, 35, who is also a lifelong Mahomet resident, has been with the department since 2008. His father, Jim, was with Cornbelt for more than 30 years. “He kind of grew up literally around” the department, Koller said. Rolson had been a full-time Urbana firefighter.
- Gene Myers, 51, who was with the Cornbelt department from 1993 to 2002 before being hired full-time by Urbana Fire, where he served as a lieutenant. Originally from the Deer Creek-Mackinaw area, Myers worked for State Farm prior to going into fire service.