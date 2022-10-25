URBANA — Windsor Road in Urbana has cracks, and the trial being held to sort out the blame for it has the coronavirus.
Champaign County Circuit Judge Jason Bohm declared a mistrial on Tuesday after three of the four lawyers trying the case tested positive for the coronavirus.
Lamenting that "six days of testimony" is down the drain, Bohm said the case will be rescheduled for sometime next year, but "I don't know when."
"I can't believe we're still dealing with COVID," said Bohm.
He explained that he ordered testing for the trial participants after a member of the jury called in sick.
The City of Urbana is suing Stark Excavating of Bloomington, seeking $2.9 million in damages to cover the cost of replacing a 1.4 mile section of Windsor Road between Race Street and Philo Road.
Stark has counter-sued the city, seeking more than $400,000 for unpaid work.
A jury was selected, opening statements by the lawyers were made and testimony began last week at the courthouse in Urbana. Before declaring the mistrial, Bohm speculated that lawyers would make their final arguments to the jury and deliberations would begin later this week.
In opening statements, the rival lawyers offered jurors two different explanations for the road cracking that occurred not long after the 2015 construction project was completed.
The city blamed Stark for not following the construction specifications set out in its contract. Stark contends the cracking problem was caused by the "flawed plan" Stark was required to follow.