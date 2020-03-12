SAVOY — The Windsor of Savoy retirement community is taking new safety measures, including heavily restricting access, amid concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
Only essential family members “who are involved in care needs such as medications, incontinence supplies, etc.,” and caregivers are allowed to visit. Those visitors 18 or older and must not have a fever.
They must also not have had cold- or flu-like symptoms or traveled anywhere in the previous two weeks.
All outings, outside presenters and entertainers, along with outside organizations, groups and meetings, will be cancelled. Transportation for residents will be limited to medical appointments.
Residents with cold- or flu-like symptoms are being asked to take in-room meal delivery and to not participate in activities. Visitors must use hand sanitizer before entering the facility, and residents must use hand sanitizer before entering the dining area.
“It is our obligation to protect the well-being of all,” spokesman Aaron Seidlitz wrote in a statement.
“We will continually evaluate our processes and monitor (federal and state) recommendations to provide a safe place for our residents and staff.”