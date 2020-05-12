Submit your Letter to the Editor here
TUSCOLA — The candies behind the counter are still being sold, the ice cream is still being scooped at the soda fountain and meals are still being sold for carry-out.
But under the governor’s stay-home order, business at Flesor’s Candy Kitchen in Tuscola has dwindled to 25 percent of what it was before, said co-owner Devon Flesor Story.
She’s ready for a plan that would allow the restaurant to fully operate again, she said, and whatever the health department says they would have to do, “that is what we would do.”
The county health department and local officials have been meeting to discuss a safe reopening plan that fits Douglas County, but for now, they’re urging everyone to continue complying with the governor’s order.
“Please recognize that a continuation of these efforts will greatly diminish the power of this virus. Yet it can put a hardship on our community residents and local businesses,” the Douglas County COVID-19 task force said in a May 9 statement to county residents and businesses. “We have heard your concerns with the continuation of the stay at home orders. County officials, city officials and some local businesses have been working behind the scenes with other countries and regions to explore alternate options to reopen our county in a safe and consistent manner.”
Tuscola City Administrator Drew Hoel said he interpreted this statement as encouraging people “to be patient and comply with the governor’s order.”
Tuscola is a part of the task force discussions, he said, but isn’t at a point at which it’s ready to take action or issue any guidelines for reopening.
County Health Department Administrator Amanda Minor said it’s been difficult trying to please everyone on both sides of the stay-home order.
“Our main concern is protecting the public, protecting the most vulnerable,” she said. “However, it does appear that some of our most vulnerable have become these businesses and other organizations that are being hurt by this.”
One concern that has to be weighed is the potential for communities and businesses that don’t remain in strict compliance with the governor’s order to lose their liability coverage if something goes wrong, Minor said.
“I don’t want to put our community or businesses in jeopardy,” she said.
She and others on the task force want the community to know they’re listening to concerns, Minor said. And they still want to work with the governor as they look at what fits the needs of Douglas County, she said.
“It is with a pleading heart that we ask the businesses and residents to trust in the process and continue to comply with the governor’s order with the understanding that we are working on a plan for our county and our region,” the task force statement urged.
Arcola Mayor Larry Ferguson said Monday that Douglas County’s number of COVID-19 cases has held at 20 for a full week, and the county hasn’t had any COVID-19 deaths.
“Our businesses are struggling. Our towns are struggling. I’m not sure our governor really understands downstate,” he said.
County State’s Attorney Kate Watson said court proceedings have resumed in Douglas County in ways that are socially responsible, and she urged everyone to work together on a safe reopening for the community.
“Chicago is a different community than Atwood or Arcola or Newman,” she said. “The challenges that might persist in opening something on Lake Shore Drive in Chicago, Illinois would be very different from opening on Main Street in Tuscola.”
Story said Flesor’s has three buildings and plenty of space, so it would be easy to seat customers six feet apart.
“If the county board would come up with a (reopening) strategy, we would be thrilled,” she said.
Ferguson said reopening the community would come with some guidance, but he also believes business and restaurant owners have been responsible.
He contended Douglas County is ready to reopen, once local officials are all on board with a plan.
“We can’t survive down here,” Ferguson said. “I know people up north are hurting too, but we have to take care of our own down here.”