CHAMPAIGN — Before the coronavirus hit, Champaign’s financial planners were projecting a surplus for the city’s general fund.
Now they’re looking at $2.96 million in cuts to the general fund to balance next fiscal year’s budget, with more expected as the drop in revenue becomes clear later this year.
“We were looking at doing some exciting things with the surplus,” such as spending more to address homelessness, said Kay Nees, the city’s finance director. “Now we’re in a completely different space, needing to go through and very quickly take a look at what we could do in order to reduce costs and still bring forward a budget that was balanced.”
The city council will discuss the proposed budget for the general fund Tuesday at its virtual meeting. The fiscal year begins July 1.
The proposed cuts include:
— $1.28 million reduction from the capital improvement fund, which could lead to projects being delayed, shrunk or canceled.
— $1.14 million reduction in salary and benefit by not filling vacant positions for a year, including two police officer positions that were added with the food and beverage tax increase.
— $383,000 reduction from the vehicle replacement fund, which will extend the life cycle of 86 vehicles and delay the purchase of nonessential major vehicles in fiscal 2020-21.
— $113,000 reduction in personnel costs by delaying employee progression through pay grades for non-bargaining unit employees.
— $50,000 reduction to the economic development budget, which would mean less funds for economic development incentives.
While the city isn’t expecting a drop in property tax revenue, it is expecting a drop in its other major revenue sources compared to what it was expecting before COVID-19 hit.
For this fiscal year, food-and-beverage tax revenue is projected to be down 37 percent, hotel-motel tax down 22 percent, motor fuel tax down 10.5 percent, income tax down 6.4 percent and sales tax down 2.7 percent compared to what was expected.
And for next fiscal year, food-and-beverage tax revenue is projected to be down 14.1 percent, hotel-motel tax down 23.1 percent, motor fuel tax down 6.8 percent, income tax down 8.7 percent and sales tax down 10.1 percent compared to what was expected.
For fiscal 2020-21, the city is expecting to receive $7.9 million less from its major revenue sources across all its funds than it would have without the coronavirus.
However, with the increase of the food-and-beverage tax from 0.5 to 2.5 percent and more revenue from the higher state motor fuel tax, the city is still expecting revenue from its major sources to increase by $1.67 million next fiscal year, from $98.37 million to $100.04 million.
Because the city and state have delayed certain tax due dates during the coronavirus, Champaign won’t have a full picture of where it’s finances are for several months.
“We don’t really know what the revenue is going to look like,” Nees said. “We’re doing our best estimate based on the models, but there’s a lot of unknowns around when we’ll actually open back up and how deep will the recession be.”
While the proposed general fund budget is balanced, it is just barely balanced by about $13,000.
The city’s financial policies call for expenses to be 1.5 percent less than revenue, so an estimated $1.2 million more cuts will be needed to meet those guidelines, Nees said.
The city’s financial guidelines also call for it to keep a reserve balance of at least 10 percent of budgeted expenses.
“Because of those polices, we can take this more measured approach,” Nees said. “It really gives us time to be thoughtful, as far as what will be the impact of the additional budget reduction measures.”
City staff are recommending an initial budget be approved in June, with an amended budget approved before the end of the calendar year that takes into account further cuts and updated revenue projections.