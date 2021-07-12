CHAMPAIGN — The saliva test for COVID-19 that began on the University of Illinois campus has found yet another local site.
Beginning Wednesday, community members can stop by Parkland College to test for the virus, completely free of charge or insurance expenses.
The tests are performed through Shield CU, an outreach partnership between the UI and OSF Healthcare dedicated to spreading the school's invented tests throughout the area.
Testers must download the Safer Community app, which details testing locations and hours and delivers test results to users.
Before Parkland, students, teachers and staff at Urbana High School and Stratton Academy of the Arts, along with employees of Champaign County had on-site testing through Shield CU.
Family and household members of UI students, faculty and staff also received testing access this spring.
Tests are available at the M-4 parking lot tent at Parkland College on 2400 W Bradley Ave. in Champaign on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Community members can also be tested at the State Farm Center at 1800 S 1st St. in Champaign on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM and Sundays from 10:00 AM to 1:30 PM.