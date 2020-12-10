URBANA — A two-month moratorium on jury trials in Champaign County will create a bit of backlog, but if history repeats itself, it shouldn’t be all that worrisome.
“When we stopped for a couple months in the spring, the backlog never really materialized,” said Presiding Judge Randy Rosenbaum. “Most defendants who really wanted a trial got tried” as soon as they resumed.
When the COVID-19 pandemic surfaced in Illinois in mid-March, the Illinois Supreme Court suspended the time constraints for speedy-trial demands, decreeing that any extra time a defendant might have to be locked up would not count against either the prosecution or the defense.
Rosenbaum said he and the other judges conferred about the suspension of jury trials, reckoning that the spike in cases predicted for the next few months was ample reason to proceed cautiously.
“We’re also getting more jurors who have had it, have been exposed, or have been concerned about coming in,” Rosenbaum said, “even though we are taking lots of precautions.”
They got Chief Judge Karle Koritz’s permission to suspend juries and made the announcement late Tuesday afternoon. Koritz also won’t have any juries in Piatt County through the end of February.
Macon County followed suit Wednesday, but presiding Judge Tom Griffith said they are pulling the plug on juries only for December and will re-evaluate next month.
Griffith said given the concern for public health, the holidays and a new state’s attorney, it made sense to take a break from having more people in the courthouse this month. He is nervous about a backlog.
“We had 81 felonies set for trial next week. I am trying to keep things moving forward,” he said.
Griffith said Macon County’s COVID-19 infection rate is going down, and with the advent of a vaccine, he’s hopeful they can restart trials in January.
In Decatur, jurors come in one week a month and several judges are available to hear cases. Griffith said they usually complete two to four trials each month.
In Champaign County, there are jurors in the courthouse almost every week, with the judges staggering the weeks they hear jury trials. On average, one trial gets done per week.
The courthouse remains open but Rosenbaum said judges are trying to limit the number of trips in for defendants and lawyers by using phone conferences and Zoom when practical.
Beginning in January, Rosenbaum and Judge Roger Webber will hear all felony cases, and if there are multiple trials that have to be heard in the same week, they will assign those cases to other judges.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said courthouse employees dealt with a break in jury trials in the spring and will rise to the occasion again.
“My biggest concern is the health and welfare of the community as a whole. Our jail population is low. We are carrying on. There is no fire sale,” she said, referring to plea bargains.
On Wednesday, the number of people in custody was 47 at the downtown jail, 96 at the satellite jail, and seven in Piatt County, for a total of 150. The majority of those people are waiting to be tried for serious felonies, Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said.
Only one inmate is currently in isolation for COVID-19, said Capt. Karee Voges, who oversees the jail.