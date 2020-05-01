URBANA — The University of Illinois hopes to resume classes this fall in person and plans to make a final decision by the middle of June, Chancellor Robert Jones told alumni Thursday in a virtual town hall.
Jones said the UI is making a number of contingency plans for the fall semester, which begins Aug. 24.
“Families need to have the opportunity to plan for fall term,” he said. “And so we will know definitely whether we will resume classes in face-to-face, or there will be some kind of hybrid version where maybe some classes are online, some instruction face-to-face and our critical timeline for making this decision in order to allow families to plan will be probably sometime in the middle of June.”
On Tuesday, UI System President Tim Killeen created a committee to begin planning for the reopening of campuses in the fall.
The committee will look at class sizes, residence hall occupancy, large sports and entertainment events and other traditional campus activities.
While “the fall semester may not look exactly the same as when you left our campuses,” Killeen said, “I am confident that with the appropriate protocols in place, we will restore much of our face-to-face teaching, as well as lab-based research, residential life and the other unique benefits that make our campus communities second to none.”
Jones also expressed his strong desire to re-open in the fall.
“We do fundamentally believe that the residential experience is a critically important part of the growth and development of our students,” he said.
But he said it’s possible that in-person instruction might not be allowed if the situation leads public health officials “to tell us that that’s not the prudent thing to do.”
Jones said testing capacity will be a “critically important” measure for whether campus re-opens.
“You need to be able to do testing of 30 out of every 1,000 segment of the population to get some sense of what the population norm is,” Jones said. “How many people are actually carrying the disease that may be asymptomatic?”
As of Thursday, 3,128 people have been tested in Champaign County, or about 15 out of every 1,000 residents in the county.
Jones said the UI will also look at whether there’s been large increases over 14 days in the number of new cases and hospitalizations, and whether the ICU capacity exceeds 70 percent.
“Those are some of the contemporary measures that I think every entity, including the University of Illinois, the state of Illinois, will be utilizing to decide when and how to start to repopulate and try to get back to what I call the new normal,” Jones said. “We’re using data-driven strategies, the best information from Urbana Champaign Public Health, the state public health department, our own faculty and staff that do analytical work in this area and following CDC guidelines.”
Someone who called the pandemic an act of God because “the Lord decided that the tuition is way too high at Illinois” asked why the campus couldn’t move entirely online to save money.
Jones disagreed with the premise, but said, “I think you’re going to see on the other side of this more balance between online and face-to-face education. We’re already preparing for that. There’s not a single university in this country that’s not thinking about that.”
But he reiterated the importance of face-to-face instruction.
“I do believe our face-to-face model will continue to be the dominant model, particularly when you’re talking about the education of 18- to 22-year-olds,” he said. “There is something critically important about that.”