URBANA — Exactly one month after requiring UI students to get fully vaccinated before the start of fall semester, the University of Illinois extended the requirement to faculty and staff as well.
UI system President Tim Killeen broke the news Wednesday in a mass email addressed to faculty and staff.
Fully vaccinated means getting a second dose of an approved vaccine 14 days before the start of the semester on Aug. 23.
“We recognize that some individuals are not able to be vaccinated. That is why it is so important that those of us who can get vaccinated do so,” Killeen said in the email.
Faculty, staff and students who are unable to get vaccinated must wear masks and comply with a university saliva testing regimen: twice a week for faculty, staff and graduate students, and every other day for undergraduate students.
“For employees covered by a union contract, guidance will be implemented at the universities through the applicable collective bargaining processes,” his email said.
At last count in the middle of June, an estimated 77 percent of faculty and staff on the C-U campus had received at least one dose of a vaccine.
“Now we look forward to your help in setting a new standard this fall, a semester in which we will restore most in-person instruction and many of the other traditional rhythms of campus life. This will not be possible without widespread vaccinations,” Killeen said.