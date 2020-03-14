Coronavirus updates | 46 cases reported statewide
What you need to know, courtesy editor Jeff D'Alessio:
— The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide now stands at 46, up 14 from Thursday. Of the new cases, nine are in Chicago, four in Cook County and one in Lake County, affecting residents who range in age from 20s to 90s. No Illinoisan has died, and there have been no confirmed cases outside Chicagoland.
— Starting today, all masses at churches in the Catholic Diocese of Peoria are suspended, said Bishop Daniel Jenky, who added that funeral masses already scheduled can continue and baptisms should be limited to parents and godparents.
‘These are perilous days, but certainly not unprecedented in human history,’ said Jenky, whose diocese includes Champaign, Piatt, Vermilion, DeWitt and McLean counties. ‘I urge you to be patient and faith-filled.’
— Canceled on the UI campus: All events at the Japan House, the April 5 Illini Veterans Memorial 5K Walk & Run and all performances for the remainder of the season, and tours through the end of the semester, at Krannert Center.
— It will be a slow arts scene locally for a while. Also called off Friday: April’s Boneyard Arts Festival (to be rescheduled); all events at the Virginia Theatre until May 10 (including shows by Renee Elise Goldsberry of ‘Hamilton’ fame and Gordon Lightfoot); and three of State Farm Center’s most anticipated dates (Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence on March 28, ‘The Color Purple’ on April 9 and Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour on April 19).
— Still a go: the Champaign County Republicans’ 2020 Lincoln Day Dinner, set for Sunday at the Round Barn Banquet Center, where tables of six (instead of the usual eight) will be set up. In a letter, organizers wrote: ‘Our anticipated attendance at this event is 150 people. This is well under the 250-person public event guideline announced by Governor (J.B.) Pritzker Thursday. In addition, our venue is spacious and there should be ample room to allow all attendees to use good social distancing practices.’
— Also still on, at least for now: Urbana’s Market in the Square at Lincoln Square, today and on the five Saturdays that follow. Organizers said extra hand sanitizer, tissues and other supplies will be available for staff and participants.
— Both the Champaign and Urbana public libraries remain open but events and room bookings are suspended. Others canceling events and programs: the Champaign County Forest Preserve (through April 12), Parkland’s Staerkel Planetarium (through April 5), UI Extension (including today’s Danville Garden Day), and the Champaign and Urbana park districts (both through April 12).
— Until further notice, visitors are banned from Illinois prisons but phone calls and video visits will be expanded, the state Department of Corrections announced. Later Friday, the Illinois Gaming Board ordered all 10 casinos to suspend operations for 14 days starting Monday.
News-Gazette