URBANA — Two men killed in a head-on collision Thursday evening on Illinois Route 47 have been identified.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said both men, Christopher J. Lonis, 50, of Aurora and Gordon W. Bane Jr., 78, of Downs, were the drivers and only occupants of their vehicles.
The accident occurred at about 8:22 p.m. about a half mile north of Illinois Route 136 and both men were pronounced dead at 9:31 p.m., Norrthrup said.
The accident remains under investigation by state police and the coroner’s office.