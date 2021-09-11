URBANA — A 33-year-old Urbana man died from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1400 block of Ivanhoe Way, authorities said Saturday.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Kendall K. Jones was pronounced dead at 5:29 a.m. Saturday in the emergency room at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Urbana police said officers found Mr. Jones lying on the sidewalk in the area of the 1400 block of Ivanhoe after hearing gunshots at 4:41 a.m. Saturday.
Mr. Jones was shot multiple times in the chest and legs, police said.
According to police, the initial investigation indicated that "this homicide stemmed from a fight between a group of people who were familiar with each other."
About two dozen shell casings of three different calibers were found at the scene, police said.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, Northrup said. The death is being investigated by Urbana police, state police and the coroner’s office.
Anyone with further information, photographs or video of the incident is asked to call Urbana police at 217-384-2320. Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS.