URBANA — The Champaign County Coroner has released the name of the first homicide victim of 2023 in Urbana.
Duane Northrup said Montrell D. Emery, 16, of Urbana, was fatally shot in the 2400 block of Prairie Green about 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Urbana police found the teen with a gunshot wound to the head. Police administrators have released no information about the circumstances of the shooting, which remains under investigation.
Lt. Mike Cervantes said only that the shooting did not appear to be a random act of violence.