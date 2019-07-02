CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the 1-year-old girl who died after a pellet rifle went off in a Champaign home on Monday.
On Tuesday, Coroner Duane Northrup identified the girl as Loryn I. Brown, of Champaign.
He said she died after the pellet rifle was discharged in a home in the 1400 block of Rosewood Drive.
Miss Brown was pronounced dead at 2:11 p.m. Monday in the emergency department at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Northrup said preliminary results from an autopsy performed on Tuesday indicated the girl died from a rifle pellet wound to her chest.
An inquest may be held at a later date, Northrup said.
The death is under investigation by Champaign police and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.