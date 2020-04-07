URBANA — A Mahomet man died Monday afternoon from injuries he received when his bicycle was hit by a semi last week north of Mahomet.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said David Powell, 46, died at Carle Foundation Hospital at 4:38 p.m. He had been there since Friday morning.
About 9:30 a.m., he was riding north on Illinois 47 at County Road 2400 N, about a mile north of Mahomet, when a northbound truck driver went to pass him but hit his bicycle instead.
Mr. Powell died of multiple blunt force injuries, Northrup said. No autopsy will be done.
The truck driver, Roman Sydoruk, 41, of Michigan City, Ind., was ticketed for improper passing.