URBANA — A Mahomet woman was killed Sunday in a traffic crash in southwestern Coles County.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Kayla L. Kelley, 25, was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital at 8:56 a.m. from injuries she received in a single-vehicle crash that happened about two hours earlier.
Illinois State Police at Pesotum said Ms. Kelley was driving a Toyota Rav 4 west on Coles County Road 250 N near County Road 30 E at 6:30 a.m. when the vehicle left the road to the left, hit a bridge guardrail and rolled over.
Ms. Kelley, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected. She was alone in the sport utility vehicle.
She was taken to Carle by helicopter.
Northrup said it’s possible an inquest will be held later.