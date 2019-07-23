Listen to this article

URBANA — A Mahomet woman was killed Sunday in a traffic crash in southwestern Coles County.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Kayla L. Kelley, 25, was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital at 8:56 a.m. from injuries she received in a single-vehicle crash that happened about two hours earlier.

Illinois State Police at Pesotum said Ms. Kelley was driving a Toyota Rav 4 west on Coles County Road 250 N near County Road 30 E at 6:30 a.m. when the vehicle left the road to the left, hit a bridge guardrail and rolled over.

Ms. Kelley, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected. She was alone in the sport utility vehicle.

She was taken to Carle by helicopter.

Northrup said it’s possible an inquest will be held later.

News-Gazette

Reporter

Mary Schenk is a reporter covering police, courts and breaking news at The News-Gazette. Her email is mschenk@news-gazette.com, and you can follow her on Twitter (@schenk).