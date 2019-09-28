SULLIVAN — The Moultrie County coroner has identified a woman and child killed in a school bus versus sport utility vehicle crash south of Sullivan on Friday afternoon.
Coroner Lynn Reed said Lori Samples, 56, of Decatur, the driver of the SUV, and Tyson Mendoza, 5, of Gays, one of 11 students on a Sullivan school bus, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The collision happened on Illinois 32 at Moultrie County Road 800 N, about 4 miles south of Sullivan near the Moultrie-Shelby county line.
Reed said an autopsy was performed in Urbana on Saturday on Mrs. Samples, the wife of David Samples, but he had not received any information from it as of mid-afternoon Saturday.
No autopsy was done on Tyson, who Reed said died of massive blunt force trauma. Reed said because the collision is still under investigation by Illinois State Police, he did not want to say where Tyson may have been seated on the bus.
The school bus driver was also injured but not seriously, according to Reed.
Tyson is the son of Ciara Hooker of Gays. His stepfather is Justin Hooker.
Reed did not have Tyson’s father’s name but believes he lives in Arcola.
The accident happened about 3:40 p.m. Friday.
Mrs. Samples was headed east on County Road 800 N, stopped at a stop sign at the intersection with Illinois 32, then continued on. The southbound full-size school bus, which did not have a stop, hit the driver’s side of her SUV.
Sullivan School Superintendent Ted Walk told parents through a Facebook post Saturday that the district would have an informal, voluntary meeting for parents at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the Sullivan Elementary School Gym to share tips on how to speak to their children about the tragedy.
A crisis team of school psychologists, social workers, and counselors will be in the district Monday to help any students and staff members who want support.