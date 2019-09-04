DANVILLE — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified a Westville woman who died after falling off her motorcycle last week in Danville.
Northrup said Kylie R. Hack, 30, was pronounced dead at 5:56 p.m. Sunday at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
No autopsy is planned, according to Northrup, but an inquest make take place at a future date.
Northrup said Ms. Hack died after falling from her motorcycle Saturday in Danville. The incident is under investigation by Northrup’s office and the Illinois State Police.