DANVILLE — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified a Westville woman who died after falling off her motorcycle last week in Danville.

Northrup said Kylie R. Hack, 30, was pronounced dead at 5:56 p.m. Sunday at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

No autopsy is planned, according to Northrup, but an inquest make take place at a future date.

Northrup said Ms. Hack died after falling from her motorcycle Saturday in Danville. The incident is under investigation by Northrup’s office and the Illinois State Police.

Reporter

Tim Mitchell is a reporter at The News-Gazette. His email is tmitchel@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@mitchell6).