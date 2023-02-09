CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man whose body was found along a tree line in Hensley Township early Wednesday has been identified.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Thursday that Larry Adams, 53, died of unknown causes. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.
"Preliminary investigation at the scene did not reveal any obvious trauma or cause of death," Northrup said.
Mr. Adams was pronounced dead at the scene — on Hensley Road, west of North Mattis Ave., at 7:57 a.m. Wednesday.
This death is being investigated by the Champaign County Coroner’s Office and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Department, Northrup said.