PHILO — A 36-year-old Tolono man died early Sunday when he lost control of the all-terrain vehicle he was driving, authorities announced.
Preston S. Taylor was pronounced dead at 5:15 a.m. at the scene of the single-vehicle crash, which happened near 1325 Country Road and 800 North in Philo, Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Sunday.
Mr. Taylor reportedly lost control of the ATV, which flipped over and landed in a nearby field, Northrup said.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. This incident is under investigation by the Champaign County sheriff's and coroner's offices.