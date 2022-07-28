DELAND — The owner of a DeLand automotive and sales shop in DeLand died while working on a car on Tuesday.
Myles Von Behren, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident, but officials say the case is still under investigation.
“This case is being investigated by the Piatt County Sheriff’s Department and the Piatt County Coroner’s Office,” said Piatt County Coroner Troy Dunn. “An autopsy was performed with results showing traumatic injury to the chest. This case is being investigated as a tragic accident and out of respect for the family, no further information will be released at this time.”
The shop is located at 630 N. Highway Ave. in DeLand, and according to the website, Myles had more than 20 years experience working on vehicles. He had a passion for cars and trucks and enjoyed sharing that with his children.
Von Behren has four children.