The cost to Champaign County’s animal control office to house and care for dozens of dogs taken last fall from a Champaign couple who were not properly caring for them exceeds $37,000.
But with the surrender of eight dogs last week by Wendy Richards, the county has now found homes for most of the dogs.
“We are in the process of getting all eight placed with rescues,” said Animal Control Director Stephanie Joos, “so I’m hoping by the end of next week they all will have moved on to a better life.”
Acting on complaints, authorities seized about 84 dogs from a home on West Springfield Avenue in Champaign on Oct. 22. Because many of the dogs were pregnant, the number grew in captivity to 124, Joos said. There was also confusion about the exact number taken that day.
To house the seized dogs for 15 days, until the owners relinquished all but eight on Nov. 6, cost the animal control department $13,500. That was 87 dogs at $10 per day for 15 days.
“After Nov. 6, they became the property of Champaign County, and we started finding suitable rescues. They all had their own set of challenges to deal with,” she said.
Twelve had to be euthanized for what Joos described as “extreme health or aggression” difficulties.
“We really worked hard on finding them places to go. All of them found fabulous homes. It was a hard road for a while,” she said.
For the remaining eight dogs that Richards did not relinquish until last week, the cost to house and care for them amounted to $24,240, Joos said.
Joos said her department does not receive tax dollars but instead is funded almost entirely by the registration of rabies vaccinations by Champaign County cat and dog owners.
“We get money through contracts to provide service but that covers the cost of doing business,” she said of the other source of revenue.
In response to the Richards’ story, the department received about $3,000 in donations from the public and a donation of vaccines from some vendors they deal with regularly.
“I’m happy for them,” she said of the last eight dogs they’ve housed about 10 months. “We did the best we could to make sure their environment was enriched. It’s not a good thing for a dog to spend nearly an entire year in a kennel.”
The animal control department consists of Joos, two kennel people who take care of all the animals, a clerk who answers the phone, and three animal control officers, all of whom are full-time. There is also a part-time veterinarian who helps with medical exams.
The staff had to keep the eight dogs until Wendy Richards’ criminal case was over or until she agreed to give them up.
Joos was not pleased that the judge didn’t order Richards to help pay for the animals’ care.
She said the couple is still living in the house and that her department is still going there occasionally in search of two cats they have been trying to trap. That’s difficult because of the house conditions, which include many things that the cats can hide in, she said.