CHAMPAIGN — A formal council vote must still be taken but it’s a good bet that a 32nd honorary street sign will soon be installed, just outside one of the city’s favorite watering holes.
After son Tobin and longtime family friend Tyler Rouse spoke about why the stretch of Marshall Street between Neil and Market ought to be named in honor of late Tumble Inn owner Toby Herges, Mayor Deb Feinen added her own tribute.
“The application was filled — and the community is filled — with people who loved and cared about Toby,” she said. “It really was a pleasure to work with him as liquor commissioner but it was more of a pleasure to know him and know the kind of man that he was.
“I will be supporting this and I am hopeful that as people pass by the sign and into Tumble Inn that it provides an opportunity to remember Toby and also to keep that memory alive for new generations of people coming into Tumble Inn.”
By a unanimous 9-0 vote, council members directed city staff to prepare a resolution, the last step needed before approval.