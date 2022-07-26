URBANA — A Potomac man has been sentenced to a little more than two years in prison for counterfeiting.
Jacob R. Kirkley, 45, of the 100 block of North Vermilion Street, was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison for counterfeiting U.S. currency and passing counterfeit U.S. currency.
The statutory penalties for both charges is up to 20 years imprisonment, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.
In January, Kirkley pleaded guilty to one count of manufacturing U.S. currency and two counts of passing U.S. currency.
He admitted during a plea hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric I. Long that on May 17, 2020, he had more than $20,000 of counterfeit money in his truck, and that in June 2020, he passed counterfeit money at Carnaghi’s Towing and McDonald’s in Danville, and the following month passed counterfeit money at Dollar General in Tilton.
Kirkley was arrested July 23, 2020, on an outstanding warrant, at which time Vermilion County sheriff’s deputies found the $20,000 in counterfeit money, four printers, a paper cutter and numerous counterfeit-making implements in his truck and a hotel room he rented at the Budget Inn in Danville.
At Monday’s sentencing hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugene L. Miller requested a prison sentence to reflect “the public policy interest in protecting the integrity of government obligations.”
In addition to the 27-month prison sentence, U.S. District Judge Colin S. Bruce sentenced Kirkley to a three-year term of federal supervised release after he leaves prison and to pay a mandatory $300 special assessment.
The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department and the Springfield office the U.S. Secret Service investigated the case.