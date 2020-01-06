CHAMPAIGN — Country star Jo Dee Messina will perform at downtown Champaign’s Virginia Theatre on March 5.
Admission will be $34.50 to $75, and tickets will go on sale Friday at the box office.
To date, Messina has had nine Number 1 hits, 16 Top 40 songs and has sold more than 5 million albums worldwide.
She has been honored by the ACM awards, CMA swards and Grammy awards, and is the first female performer in country music history to celebrate three consecutive multi-week, chart-topping songs.
The performance is being presented by the Champaign Park District.