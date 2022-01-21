URBANA — It will be about a year before the Champaign County sheriff’s office and, likely, several other county offices, can move into the County Plaza building at 102 E. Main St., U, County Executive Darlene Kloeppel said Friday.
The county board approved the purchase of the downtown Urbana building for $2 million Thursday in a 16-5 vote.
After the sale closes, an estimated $18 million worth of work will need to be put into that building before county offices move in, Kloeppel said.
Included in that tentative estimate will be fixing the building’s leaking roof, updating mechanicals and making accessibility changes along with remodeling for various county departments that will be moving in, she said.
County Board Member Jim Goss said he knows the space is needed, but “if it was me, personally, and it was my money, I wouldn’t have spent it.”
His reservations are based on the unknowns the county faces on how much construction work on the building will ultimately cost, once walls start coming down.
And, he said, “I think there were other options that weren’t considered.”
Other than the sheriff’s office, currently located next door to the County Plaza building, it remains to be determined which county offices in need of more space will also be relocating there.
It would be possible for county offices to move in before all the construction work is done, Kloeppel said, but it would be much easier to do the work ahead of employees moving in rather than working around them.
She also said it would have cost $20 million to build a new sheriff’s office at the county jail satellite at 502 S. Lierman Ave, U.
That would have been on top of the $20.4 million expansion project the county board has already approved for the jail satellite so that the current downtown jail can be moved there from the crowded and deteriorating space it's in now.
"This seems to be the best option," Kloeppel said of the County Plaza building purchase.
While it will need quite a bit of work, she said, "everything else is expensive too."
The County Plaza building is about 88,000 square feet and has five stories plus a basement, and Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said he would likely need two floors of the building.