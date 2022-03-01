Following is a list of purchases over $100 made by Champaign County government officials for employee recognition items during 2020 and 2021.
The expenses, mostly purchased with county credit cards, are listed by the department making the purchase, the amount, what the purchase was for and when the expenses were posted:
➜ Regional Planning Commission, $19,911 for 315 employee recognition gift baskets, Nov. 10, 2021.
➜ Regional Planning Commission, $8,464 for 352 Meijer gift cards ($25 each) for employee recognition, Oct. 29, 2020.
➜ Sheriff, $1,033 for employee meal at El Toro, Jan. 27, 2022.
➜ County board, $775 for cookies and cupcakes for employee recognition, Nov. 24, 2020.
➜ Regional Planning Commission/Head Start, $669 for staff appreciation cards and succulents, May 19, 2021.
➜ County board, $420 for cupcakes and donuts for employee recognition, Jan. 5, 2022.
➜ County board, $414 for tote bags for employee one-year recognition gifts, Aug. 25, 2020.
➜ Regional Planning Commission, $370 for holiday cards for employee recognition, Nov. 24, 2021.
➜ State’s attorney, $311 for retirement gift, Jan. 29, 2020.
➜ Sheriff, $244 for 24 box lunches, May 21, 2020.
➜ Regional Planning Commission/Head Start, $242 for $200 gift card, fruit drink and cupcakes for staff appreciation, Feb. 28, 2022.
➜ Correctional Center, $205 for food, drinks and cutlery supplies, June 8, 2021.
➜ Regional Planning Commission, $189 for retirement gift, Dec. 30, 2020.
➜ Regional Planning Commission/Head Start, $180 for succulents for staff appreciation, May 19, 2021.
➜ Sheriff, $157 for satellite jail, no details, April 29, 2020.
➜ Sheriff, 143 for 14 box lunches, May 21, 2020.
➜ State’s attorney, $142 for flowers for memorial service, Feb. 26, 2020.
➜ Sheriff, $133 for 13 box lunches, May 21, 2020.
➜ Sheriff, $128 for snack food, May 21, 2020.
➜ Correctional Center, $120 for ground beef, Aug. 25, 2021.
➜ Sheriff, $118 for flowers for memorial service, Aug. 3, 2020.
Source: Champaign County Auditor